The United States has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey if it accepts shipment of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- Turkey on Friday received its first shipment of S-400 missile defense system hardware from Russia, its defense ministry said.

"The first batch of equipment of S-400 missile defense system, which is procured to meet Turkey's air and missile defense needs, has started to arrive at Murted Air Base in Ankara," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara signed a $2.5 billion deal with the Russian government in April 2017, to the dissatisfaction of the United States, which had warned of repercussions if the deal went through.

The United States has since threatened to impose sanctions against Turkey and cancel sales of U.S.-made F-35 jets as federal officials have voiced concern over Russia gaining access to its fighter aircraft technology, The Washington Post reported.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik has defended the purchase, saying in 2017 as defense minister that Turkey needed a missile defense system and had negotiated with different nations. Russia seemed "the most suitable candidate for fulfilling the country's need at the moment," he said at the time.

Turkey was interested in buying the U.S. Patriot missile system but was unable to come to an agreement, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey had attempted to purchase the S-400 since 2013 from China, but that deal fell through in 2015 due to NATO disapproval.

The was no immediate comment from U.S. officials about Friday's delivery.