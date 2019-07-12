A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in Friday's suicide bombing at a wedding in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. At least six people died. Photo by Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA-EFE

July 12 (UPI) -- A teenage suicide bomber killed at least six people at a wedding in Afghanistan Friday, authorities said.

Police said the explosion in Nangarhar occurred as guests gathered before the wedding ceremony, which was organized by Malik Toor, commander of the pro-government forces. Toor died in the attack, and investigators believe he was likely the primary target.

Officials said the suicide bomber was 13 years old.

The Tablian said in a statement it had no involvement in the attack. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State have a strong presence in eastern Afghanistan.

Friday's violence followed peace talks this week between Taliban and certain Afghan leaders that aimed for a "united" and "Islamic" Afghinistan that sets aside "all ethnic differences." The negotiations for the end of the 18-year conflict involving U.S. troops called for an end to civilian casualties.