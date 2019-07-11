July 11 (UPI) -- A major fire caused by a possible explosion at the Severnaya Thermal Power Plant near Moscow injured at least eight people Thursday, authorities said.

The fire at the plant in the Mytishchi district sent plumes of thick smoke 160 feet in the air as emergencies crews tried to bring the fire under control, state-run news agency TASS reported.

Officials said the fire started when a gas container at the plant ignited. The flames burned for several hours before it was extinguished.

TASS reported the injured received first- and second-degree burns and were treated at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

Officials said the thermal plant was shut down while crews isolated a portion of the gas pipeline that was on fire. The Severnayathermal plant was put into service in 1992.