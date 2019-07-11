People look at messages pasted on a Lennon Wall on a pedestrian bridge on Wan Chai district in Hong Kong on Thursday. The sites have become lightning rods for protests and fights. Photo by How Hwee Young/EPA-EFE/

July 11 (UPI) -- Inspired by the Beatles singer, so-called Lennon Walls have become lightning rods for conflict between Hong Kong protesters and police as the fight over an extradition bill continued this week.

Two former police officers and at least two other men have been arrested and accused of assault at Lennon Walls across the island. Hong Kong has suspended the controversial extradition bill, which would allow criminal defendants to be sent to mainland China for trial, and declared it "dead." But protesters are calling for the bill to be completely withdrawn.

Opponents of the extradition bill have been posting sticky notes on walls as a form of protest -- inspired by the wall in Prague, Czech Republic, that's covered in graffiti influenced by Beatles singer and guitarist John Lennon.

One man was filmed punching another in front of a Lennon Wall Wednesday night. The attack went viral on social media.

One protest drew more than 200 people at one point.

In one incident, protesters were arranging the sticky notes when supporters of the extradition bill showed up and tried to remove the messages. Several scuffles ensued.

Hong Kong has its own judiciary and a separate legal system from China and there's growing fear that the extradition bill weakens that separation.