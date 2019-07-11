37 people injured in severe turbulence on Air Canada flight

An Air Canada plane, like the one pictured here, was diverted to Hawaii on Thursday after 37 people were injured during severe turbulence over the Pacific Ocean. FIle Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- More than three dozen people were injured on an Air Canada flight to Australia after experiencing turbulence Thursday morning.

Air Canada Flight 33 was diverted to Hawaii after 37 people were injured, including nine who were hospitalized with what officials described as serious injuries, after experiencing unexpected turbulence over the Pacific Ocean.

Passengers said the turbulence occurred about 4 hours into the flight. The plane suddenly jerked downward and launched some passengers, who hadn't buckled their seat belts, out of their seats.

The plane arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii at 6:45 a.m.

The flight originated from Toronto and took off from Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday night with 269 people, including crew members, on board.

Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur told CTV News the airline was making arrangements for meals, hotel accommodations for the passengers as well as working to resume the flight.