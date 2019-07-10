Crete coroners suspect foul play in death of American scientist

Suzanne Eaton's body was found Monday, more than one week after she was reported missing. Photo courtesy of Searching for Suzanne Eaton/Facebook

July 10 (UPI) -- An American scientist found dead after she went missing on the island of Crete for more than a week had been suffocated, local police said Wednesday.

Authorities in Crete said they suspect foul play in the death of Suzanne Eaton, 59, and opened a homicide investigation.

Two coroners examined her body and determined the airways of her mouth and nose had been blocked. They said it was unclear if the asphyxiation caused her death.

Authorities also said it's unclear if she died where her body was found or at another location.

Searchers found her body Monday in a cave in the port city of Chania. She was reported missing July 2 when she didn't return after going for a run. Eaton's family initially believed she may have become overheated while on her run.

She was visiting the island to attend a science conference. Eaton worked as a research group leader at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany.