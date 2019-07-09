North Korea develops clove-derived health supplements, state media says

July 9 (UPI) -- North Korea has created new health supplements containing lactic acid bacteria, state propaganda said Tuesday.

North Korea propaganda service So Kwang said a firm affiliated with the Choson University of Physical Education had developed a "powder of nutrients" composed of dried clove buds. A second product, containing "organic calcium" and "essential minerals including iron and phosphorus," has also been developed, So Kwang said.

The North Korean propaganda service added the powder was a "compounded calcium-active agent."

A third "health enhancer" contains 60 trace elements and includes lactic acid, citric acid, and malic acid. The enhancer can be used to treat atopic dermatitis, itching among the elderly and other skin afflictions, So Kwang said.

In June, North Korea promoted an immunity strengthening bioenergy card. State propaganda service Maeari had claimed the card "duplicates" electromagnetic waves in the human body, which then lowers the impact of electromagnetic waves on a person's health.

The North Korean propaganda service had also said the card slows the aging process, and stimulates metabolic activity. Other benefits include enhanced circulation, heart strengthening and relief from physical stress.

The North Korean regime is highlighting health products at a time when local authorities could be privately worried about the spread of infectious diseases.

Science Magazine recently reported North Korea had asked a U.S. nonprofit to keep quiet about the rising number of HIV infections in the country.

North Korean physicians with the country's ministry of public health eventually said the issue had to be made public, and their U.S. liaison, DoDaum, shared information on the HIV/AIDS epidemic in North Korea with U.S. media.

DoDaum has put about 3,000 North Koreans on combined antiretroviral therapy, according to the report.