An Israeli Air Force F-35 combat aircraft performs during an air force graduation ceremony June 27 at the Hatzerim Air Force base in Israel's Negev Desert. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally viewed a squadron of F-35 fighter jets Tuesday, and warned Iran the state-of-the-art aircraft can fly anywhere in the Middle East.

Netanyahu made the remarks during a visit to Nevatim Airbase near Be'er Sheva.

Netanyahu held security talks with chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, Air Force Commander General Amikam Norkin and the Air Force Commanders' Forum during the trip.

"Iran has recently threatened to destroy Israel, and it should remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran as well as Syria," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister appeared to answer a comment last week from Iranian parliamentarian Mojtaba Zolnour. Amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States, Zolnour said any attack against Tehran would impact Israel as well.

"If the U.S. attack us, only half an hour will remain of Israel's lifespan," Zolnour said.

Zolnour made the comment while Iran admitted to breaking the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set in the 2015 multinational nuclear deal. It was Iran's first departure from the deal since the Trump administration took the U.S. out of the deal last year.

Iran said earlier this year it successfully fired a cruise missile with a range of more than 800 miles, and said it can reach Israel.