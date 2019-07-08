Saudi Arabian airline flyadeal announces all Airbus fleet

An Airbus A330neo performs a demonstration flight on the opening day of the 53rd International Paris Air Show. Saudi Arabian airline flyadeal announced Sunday that it will operate an all-Airbus fleet. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabian airline flyadeal announced plans to operate a fleet comprising only Airbus aircraft after canceling an order for Boeing's globally grounded 737 Max Jets.

The airline announced Sunday that it placed an order for 30 Airbus A320neo airplanes for $5.5 billion with an option for 20 additional A320neo family aircraft.

"This order will result in flyadeal operating an all-Airbus A320 fleet in the future," the airline said.

Flyadeal tentatively agreed to a $5.9 billion provisional order with Boeing for the 737 Max planes, but decided to cancel the deal after a pair of crashes involving the aircraft that killed 346 people.

"Boeing is proud of its seven-decade long partnership with Saudi Arabia's aviation industry and we wish the flyadeal team well as it builds out its operations. Our team continues to focus on safely returning the 737 Max to service and resuming deliveries of Max airplanes," Boeing said in a statement to CNBC.

Boeing has frozen deliveries of the 737 Max after the crashes and late last month, the Federal Aviation Administration said it discovered a new potential risk with the aircraft that the company must mitigate.

The FAA said it will lift its prohibition order on the 737 Max when it deems it is safe to do so.