Rented jet ski of missing American couple found off Guadeloupe island

Undated photos of missing New Jersey couple Magdalena Devil and Oscar Suarez posted on a Go Fund Me page created by their families. Authorities said the French Navy Saturday found the jet ski the couple rented last month. Photo courtesy Go Fund Me.

July 8 (UPI) -- A jet ski believed to have been used by two missing Americans vacationing in Barbados last month was found Saturday near the cost of Guadeloupe island, authorities said.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 24, both from New Jersey, rented the jet ski June 24 on Holetown Beach but have not been seen since.

The French navy discovered a jet ski with the registration number 162H, matching the one the couple rented, Roy Morris, the spokesman for Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said in a statement.

There was no sign of Suarez and Devil at the scene, authorities said.

The Nation News reported that Mottley met with the families of the two missing Americans last Monday and told them they could return to the island at the government's expense over the next year while the case remained open.

On the day of their disappearance, the ski operators contacted the Royal Barbados Police Force after the couple did not return with the jet ski 30 minutes after they rented it. Search crews ended their search for the couple on June 30.

Reynaldo Huaman, Suarez's cousin, told the North Jersey Record last week that the couple had been together for about a year.

"The family's obviously still holding out the hope that we find some clues, some lead that gives us some sense of where they could have gone," Huaman said, "anything that may tell us anything about their whereabouts."

A Go Fund Me page was started by the family to help with expenses for the search. The page said the families planned to hire a private investigator to assist in finding the couple.