July 8 (UPI) -- British leaders said Monday they're looking for the source of leaked diplomatic cables over the weekend that called U.S. President Donald Trump's administration "inept" and "incompetent," and said there will be serious consequences.

The cables were written by British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, who made the remarks about the U.S. administration and warned his political career could "end in disgrace."

British officials have dismissed calls for Darroch's removal from the top diplomatic post, as ambassadors are free to give their opinions.

Darroch characterized the Trump White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" because of "vicious fighting and chaos."

Trump responded to the leaks by saying Darroch, "has not served the U.K. well."

"We're not big fans of that man," he added.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Darroch was doing his job as an ambassador by giving a "personal view" of U.S. politics, but said whoever leaked the cables faces trouble.

"We need to find out how it happened," he said. "There will be very serious consequences if and when we found out whoever is responsible."

Hunt said he's concerned about the British diplomatic network, which he said is supposed to be one of the finest, "if not the finest in the world." Britain's ambassador to the United States is considered the top diplomatic post in London, much the same way as the U.S. ambassador to Britain is one of the prestigious consular assignments in Washington, D.C.

Downing Street said Monday Prime Minister Theresa May has full confidence in Darroch, who's been Britain's chief diplomat to the United States since January 2016.

"Our ambassadors provide honest, unvarnished assessments of politics in their country -- those views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed of the government," May's spokesman said. "As the foreign secretary has said, this leak is not acceptable.

"We would expect such advice to be handled in the correct way and a leak inquiry has been launched."

Before holding the office, Darroch was Britain's national security adviser and London's top representative to the European Union.

Britain's international trade secretary, Liam Fox, will apologize to White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Washington this week, where he's scheduled to meet with administration officials, The Times reported. He said whoever leaked the cables should face the "full force of internal discipline" and said there may have been a breach of the Official Secrets Act.