Indonesia issues tsunami warning after magnitude 6.9 earthquake

July 7 (UPI) -- The Indonesian Geophysics Agency issued a tsunami warning in the wake of an earthquake that struck off the country's eastern coast Sunday.

The magnitude 6.9 quake struck in the Molucca Sea between North Sulawesi and North Maluku at 11:08 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The depth was 22.5 miles below the surface.

Indonesian media reported that the effects of the earthquake were felt in the city of Manando and the surrounding areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, deaths or damage.

Sunday also saw contunued seismic activity in California, after the U.S. state was struck by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Thursday, followed by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Friday.

Geophysicist John Bellini told CNN that more than 4,700 quakes have occurred since Thursday, with the region experiencing one aftershock per minute.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernadino County on Saturday.

Officials in the city of Ridgecrest, Calif., responded to injuries and many citizens were left without power due to sprawling power outages in the area.

There were 2,986 reported power outages in the state, according to PowerOutage.Us.