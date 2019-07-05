Supertanker suspected of transporting Iranian oil to Syria seized

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence showing British Royal Marines from 42 Commando who took part in the seizure Panama-flagged Grace 1, Iranian oil tanker in the Gibraltar Strait, Thursday. Photo by British Ministry of Defence/EPA-EFE/RAF

The oil tanker Grace 1 is seen near the coast of La Linea de la Concepcion, Cadiz, southern Spain, Thursday, after it was seized by Gibraltar authorities and British Royal Marines in a joint operation in Gibraltar. Photo by A. Carrasco Ragel/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- British Royal Marines detained an Iranian supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar allegedly transporting oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions, escalating already high tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The Grace 1 supertanker was boarded and then detained Thursday by Marines off the British territory on the southern tip of Spain, Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said in a statement.

The seizure was the product of information the Gibraltar government received that gave it "reasonable grounds" to believe the vessel was in breach of the EU sanctions, he said.

"We have reason to believe that the Grace 1 was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banya Refinery in Syria," he said. "That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria."

Josep Borrell, Spain's acting foreign minister, said the United States asked England to detain the ship.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said via Twitter that British Ambassador to Iran Robert Macaire had been summoned to his office over the "illegal seizure."

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it told Macaire the detainment of the vessel was "tantamount to maritime banditry" and demanded it be immediately released.

U.S. National Security adviser John Bolton called the seizure "excellent news."

"America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade," he said in a tweet, stating that Grace 1 was "laden with Iranian oil."

The Panama-flagged vessel was loaded with 2 million barrels in Iranian waters mid-April, shipping journal Lloyd's List reported, citing tracking data, while stating that the Grace 1 was employing tactics used by tankers shipping Iranian oil to China and Syria.

Tanker Trackers reported that the 1997-built Grace 1 left Iran April 17, traveled around the southern tip of Africa and was heading through the Strait of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco to the Mediterranean and then Syria when it was seized.

Jeremy Hunt, England's secretary of state for Foreign Affairs, called the capture a "bold move to enforce Syria sanctions."

"Their swift action has denied valuable resources to Asad's murderous regime," he said, referring to the embattled president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad.

Tensions have been escalating between the United States and Iran since May 2018 when the Trump administration pulled out of a landmark multination nuclear agreement with Iran.

But the situation began to turn worse following the sabotage of several tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and then again in the Gulf of Oman.

The United States has adamantly blamed Iran for the attacks despite the Middle Eastern country having repeatedly denied any involvement.

Iran also partially pulled out of the nuclear deal in May and has been growing its stockpile of low-enriched uranium in violation of the deal.

A day before the seizure, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran's uranium stockpile had surpassed the internationally accepted limits while threatening to "take the next step" to increase enrichment closer to weapons grade.