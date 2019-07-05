Gaza border protests leave 41 Palestinians injured

Israeli forces fire tear gas at demonstrators during a Palestinian protest. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Israeli forces fire tear gas at demonstrators during a Palestinian protest. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian protesters carry the injured during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian man uses a slingshot to hurl stones during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip east of Khan Yunis on Friday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli solders at the Gaza-Israel border left more than 40 Palestinians injured, 22 by live bullets, Gaza health officials said.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported in addition to the live bullet injuries, 19 people sustained injuries from rubber-coated bullets.

Israel Defense Forces said about 7,000 Palestinians protested at multiple locations along the border in Gaza. The military said some protesters threw explosive devices at Israeli troops.

Troops arrested two Palestinians who crossed the border fence.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 300 Palestinians have been killed and more than 230,000 injured since the protests began March 30, 2018.