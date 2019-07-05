2016: UPI's best Rio Olympics photos

Mohamed Farah of Great Britain leaps in the air after winning the gold medal in the Men's 5000 meter Final at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 20, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trayvon Bromell of the United States tumbles to the track and looses his baton while Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates as he crosses the finish line after winning the gold medal in the Men's 4 x 100m relay final at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 19, 2016. Bolt completes the olympic "Triple-Triple" with Jamaica's win in the 4x100m. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the Women's Long Jump at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 17, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Simone Biles of the United States stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

South Korean Kim Jung-Hwan celebrates after defeating Iranian Mojtaba Abedini to win bronze in the Men's Fencing Individual Saber at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 10, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Etiene Medeiros of Brazil makes a gesture to silence the croud before competing in the women's 50m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Silver medalist, Nia Ali of the United States, gold medalist, Brianna Rollins of the United States and bronze medalist, Kristi Castlin of the United States leap in the air at the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Hurdles at the Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 18, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States leaps in the air and celebrates in the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil at the Beach Volleyball Arena at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 17, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Michael Phelps of the United States stands for the National Anthem after winning a gold medal in the Men's 200m butterfly with a time of 1:53.36 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 9, 2016. Phelps wins his 20th career gold medal. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Allyson Felix of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 20, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Americans Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the Women's 400m Freestyle Final at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2016. Ledecky won the gold medal and set a new world record of 3:58.37. Photo by Matt Healey/UPI | License Photo

Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad of the United States, right, competes in the Women's Team Saber semifinals against Russia's Yana Egorian in a multiple exposure photo at Carioca 3 Arena at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2016. The United States lost 45-42 to Russia and will now compete with Italy for the bronze medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI.. | License Photo

From left, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan of the United States celebrate winning gold after defeating Serbia in the Men's Basketball at Carioca Arena 1 at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 21, 2016. The United States defeated Serbia 96-66 to win its third consecutive gold medal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 19, 2016. Bolt completes the olympic "Triple-Triple" with Jamaica's win in the 4x100m. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Evan Jager of the United States holds the American flag after finishing second in the Men's 3,000 meter Steeplechase final at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 17, 2016. Jager took silver behind Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya who won gold. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brazil's midfielder Neymar turns to the crowd after the team defeated Germany in an overtime shoot-out in the Men's Gold Medal soccer match at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 20, 2016. Brazil defeated Germany in 5-4 in overtime penalty kicks. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin (R) clasps arms with USA's Abbey D'Agostino as she is wheel chaired from the finish line after the second heat of the Women's 5000m at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

China's Long Chen is picked up by his coach after defeating Malaysia's Chong Wai Lee to win the gold medal in Men's Badminton Singles at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 20, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

United States' Jimmy Butler watches a loose ball during the USA vs Argentina Men's Quarterfinal basketball game at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 17, 2016. The U.S. won, 105-78 and is looking to repeat with a Gold Medal after winning in Beijing (2008) and London (2012). Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Simone Manuel of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Freestyle Final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 11, 2016. Phelps won his 22nd gold medal. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Ruth Beitia of Spain leaps in the air after winning gold in the Women's High Jump Final at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 20, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mohamed Farah of Great Britain reacts after he wins the gold medal in the Men's 5000 meter Final at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 20, 2016. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Riders catch some air in the Women's BMX semifinals in the Olympic BMX Centre at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 19, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Kerron Clement of the United States wears an American flag after winning gold in the Men's 400m Hurdles at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 18, 2016. Clement won with a time of 47.73 seconds. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Japan's Mima Ito poses for photo with a fan after Japan defeated Singapore in the Women's Team Table Tennis bronze medal match in Riocentro Pavilion 3 at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 16, 2016. Japan clinched the bronze in four matches. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Bashir Abdi of Belgium, Bernard Lagat (L) and Hassan Mead both of the United States struggle to regain their breath after finishing the Men's 5,000 meters heat 1 at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 17, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Americans Michael Phelps (L) and Caeleb Dressel celebrate winning gold in the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2016. Photo by Matt Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jeremy Taiwo of the United States reacts after a jump when he competes in the Men's High Jump at the Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 17, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Men's 100M winner Usain Bolt (C) poses for photos with Women's Heptathlon medalists Brianne Theisen Eaton (CAN), Jessica Ennis-Hill (GBR), and Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) in the Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 14, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa reacts during a match against Singapore's Tianwei Feng in the Women's Team Table Tennis bronze medal match in Riocentro Pavilion 3 at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 16, 2016. Japan clinched the bronze in four matches. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

China's Dong Dong warms up before the Men's Trampoline Gymnastics finals in the Rio Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Photographers take photos of Michael Phelps of the United States holding his gold medal after taking first place in the Men's 200m individual medley with a time of 1:54.66 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 11, 2016. Phelps won his 22nd gold medal. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Elaine Thompson of Jamaica celebrates after winning the Women's 100m Final at the Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Azerbaijan's Rasul Chunayev (top) has the advantage over South Korea's Hansu Ryu during the Men's Greco-Roman 66-kg Wrestling Bronze Medal Final at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 16, 2016. Chunayev defaeted Ryu and won the Bronze Medal Final in the Lower Branch. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Bronze medalist Kristi Castlin of the United States, gold medalist Brianna Rollins of the United States and Nia Ali of the United States celebrate after competing in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final at the Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 17, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

America's Katie Ledecky competes in heat four of the Women's 400M Freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 7, 2016. Ledecky won her heat with an Olympic record time of 3:58.71. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April Ross of the United States puts a signal behind her back in the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil at the Beach Volleyball Arena at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 17, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya falls to the track and celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 1500m Final at the Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 16, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

American gymnast Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics finals of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. China, Russia and the United States are expected to battle for the gold medal. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Andrew Pozzi (GBR) contacts a hurdle during a Men's 110m Hurdles heat in the Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 15, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ruth Jebet of Bahrain (C) wins gold in the Women's 3,000m Steeplechase as Emma Coburn (L) of the United States takes third and Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya takes silver at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 15, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

American Kendrick James Farris is successful in his first lift at 160-kg Snatch during the Weightlifting Group B 94-kg class competition at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2016. Farris failed in his next two lifts at 160-kg. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Women's 200M Backstroke winner Madeline Dirado (USA) enters the Olympic Aquatics Stadium pool at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 12, 2016. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Chinese gymnast Fan Yilin is airborne as she competes in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics qualifications of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2016. China, Russia and the United States are expected to battle for the gold medal. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia races in the Women's 10,000m at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 12, 2016. Ayana won gold and set a new world record of 29:17.45. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Canadian cycling coach Craig Griffin cheers on the women cycling team during the Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying round at the Rio Olympic Velodrome during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 11, 2016. Canada qualified for the next round with a time of 4:19.599. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI.. | License Photo

Asuka Teramoto of Japan competes on the balance beam at the Women's Individual all around in artistic gymnastics at HSBC Arena (Arena Ol’mpica do Rio) at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 11, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

USA's Simone Biles slips on the balance beam in Artistic Gymnastics at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 15, 2016. Biles won the bronze medal. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Austrian Bernadette Graf (L) and Great Britain's Sally Conway compete in the judo 70kg bronze medal match at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 10, 2016. Conway won bronze. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary spits water in the air before competing and winning the silver medal in the Men's 200m butterfly at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 9, 2016. Michael Phelps wins won the gold medal. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

American gymnast Jacob Dalton performs his routine in the Floor Exercise during competition in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Finals of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 8, 2016. Japan won the gold as the U.S. team fell to fifth place. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Thailand's Sukanya Srisurat celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 58kg weightlifting during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 8, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom competes in the Women's 100M Butterfly final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 7, 2016. Sjostrom won gold with a world record time of 55.48. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Italy's Daniele Garozzo, left, during the gold medal match against Alexander Massialas of the United States at Men's Individual Foil competition at the Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2016. Garozzo won the gold and Massialas the silver. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Michael Phelps of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m butterfly with a time of 1:53.36 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 9, 2016. Phelps wins his 20th career gold medal. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

American gymnast Lauren Hernandez competes in the balance beam qualifications at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 6, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A man plays soccer at night on Copacabana beach during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 6, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brazil's Barbara Seixas is scored on by the Czech Republic during their preliminary beach volleyball game in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 6, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Vanderlei Cordeiro runs with the Olympic torch before lighting the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics begins in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 5, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo