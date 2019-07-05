Coal magnate Chris Cline, 6 others die in helicopter crash in Bahamas

July 5 (UPI) -- West Virginia billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died in a helicopter crash off the Bahamas, confirmed Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

He was 60 years old.

"Today, we lost a [West Virginia] superstar and I lost a very close friend," Justice said in a tweet, adding "Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving and giving man."

Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire - Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man.— Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 5, 2019

All seven people aboard the helicopter died when it crashed Thursday into waters off Walker's Cay, according to Dionisio D'Aguilar, the minister of Tourism and Aviation.

"Initial reports are coming in that a helicopter departed ... at 2 a.m. and I guess shortly after takeoff it crashed," he said, Bahama's The Nassau Guardian reported.

The helicopter was located submerged in the water and authorities were attempting to retrieve the bodies to begin an investigation, he said.

The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department said the seven people onboard the Augusta SPA Helicopter, registration N31CC, died of "fatal injuries" in the crash but did not identify those who died.

Justice Evan Jenkins of the West Virginia Supreme Court said that one of Cline's daughters as well as family friends also died in the crash.

"I am heartbroken to learn that Chris Cline, his daughter, friends and pilot lost their lives in a tragic accident today," he said in a statement on Facebook. "Chris loved West Virginia. His selfless and generous support for programs and projects throughout the state improved the lives of countless West Virginians."

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold told The Register-Herald that he fell "numb" when he heard Cline had died.

"Words can't express the absolute sorrow and disbelief," he said. "Southern West Virginia was Chris's love and his legacy of compassion and giving back will last forever."

Cline, along with being a well-known Republican donor, also donated to Mashall University in Huntington, having gifted the school $5 million in 2011 for sports medicine research, the university reported.

"Our hearts are heavy with the terrible news this evening of the passing of prominent Son of Marshall Chris Cline," Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said on Twitter. "Chris's generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Mashall University. I am praying for his family."