Mexico begins busing home migrants seeking asylum in U.S.

Migrants follow a smuggler after riding an inflatable raft on the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico on May 9, 2019. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Dozens of Central American migrants forced to wait in Mexico while their U.S. asylum claims are being processed were returned to their home countries by the Mexican government, authorities said.

The 69 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador were bussed from Ciudad Juárez at 9 a.m. Tuesday to their home countries as the first group to participate in the Mexican government's "temporary program of voluntary return," the National Migration Institution said in a statement.

The migration institute said 66 of the migrants were returnees under the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was announced in December and will see tens of thousands of migrants forced to wait out their processing claims in Mexico.

The Mexican government said it "will continue to provide support to foreigners who are in Mexico on a regular basis, in order to carry out the return to their countries of origin, if they so request."

The program will soon be rolled out to Tijuana and Mexicali, two other internment locations where Mexico has received asylum seekers hoping to enter the United States.

The migrants who choose to participate in the program are given documents that allow them to reenter Mexico in order to attend their court date in the United States, CBS News reported.

The repatriation follows Mexico and the United States having signed an agreement June 7 stating the two countries would work together to stop migrants from the "Northern Triangle" countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador before they get to the U.S.-Mexico border and apply for asylum in the United States.

RELATED Nationwide protests demand closure of migrant detention centers

The deal was made under the Trump administration's threat that if Mexico did not stop migrants from reaching the United States, it would slap a 5 percent tariff increase on all imported goods from Mexico.