Relatives hold a photo of slain Israeli teen Solomon Tekah during a funeral Tuesday near Haifa, Israel. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- More than 130 people were arrested and more than 100 were injured as activists rioted early Wednesday to protest the police shooting of a 19-year-old man in Israel.

Police said 111 officers and activists were hurt during the protests, which began Monday. Israeli security minister Gilad Erdan said Israeli police have made progress against excessive policing of members of the nation's Ethiopian community, citing statistics that show a 21 percent decline in arrests.

"I identify with the pain expressed and with the legitimate right to demonstrate," Erdan told Ynet. "But anarchy is not acceptable and causing injuries and damage to property will not be tolerated at all."

Organizers called for another round of demonstrations Wednesday, despite police warnings against further violence. Several ambulances were damaged by rioters and paramedics treated trapped motorists after protesters blocked roads. Multiple vehicles, including police cars, were overturned. A rally in Tel Aviv set cars on fire.

The outcry began Monday after 19-year-old Soloman Tekah was shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

The Ethiopian community said they constantly face discrimination from the Israeli establishment, especially police.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak said he visited Tekah's family Wednesday.

"The struggle against racism and prejudice requires leadership, determination and perseverance without compromise. The solution must come, because we are brothers," he said.

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz urged protesters against violence.

"The demonstration is worthy but violence is dangerous; let us not add more pain to the existing one," he said.