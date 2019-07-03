2 dead after shooing at Pakistan's 3rd-busiest airport

An armed Pakistani security official stands guard at Islamabad Airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. File Photo by Sohail Shahzad/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Two people were shot dead at one of Pakistan's busiest airports Wednesday and two people were arrested, authorities said.

Police said the shooting occurred at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, and the dead were airline passengers.

The airport is the third-busiest in Pakistan and handles more than 3 million passengers a year.

One of the victims was identified as a suspect in the death of Pakistani Peoples Party leader Babar Butt. Authorities said he'd returned from an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca when he was shot.

Authorities said the two gunmen began shooting in the airport lounge before they were captured. The attack is not believed to be terror-related.

Lahore is located in northeast Pakistan, near its border with India, about 150 miles southeast of Islamabad.