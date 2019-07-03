1 dead, 2 injured in Stromboli volcano eruption

One person died and two more were injured after the Stromboli volcano erupted on Wednesday. Photo by Mario Calabresi/EPA

July 3 (UPI) -- One person died Wednesday after the Stromboli volcano erupted suddenly off the coast of Italy, the mayor of the neighboring town of Lipari said.

Mayor Marco Giorgianni told Italian news agency ANSA that a tourist who was climbing the volcano died and at least two others were injured in the eruption.

The eruptions caused two lava flows along the side of the volcano.

Hot lava pebbles also began to fly out of the crater and set off fires on the slope.

Planes flew from the mainland to try to extinguish the fires after police and fire authorities struggled to work around smoke emitting from the volcano.

Giorgianni said there was little damage to the residential area of the town and there was no need for evacuation.