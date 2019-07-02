Sri Lankans prepare to bury victims killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 23. File Photo by Perera Sameera/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan authorities on Tuesday arrested the national police chief and a former top defense official for failing to stop the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 250 people.

The April 21 bombings were successful -- hitting churches and a luxury hotel in Colombo -- despite repeated warnings from Indian intelligence that the Islamic State would soon attack.

Inspector General Pujith Jayasundara, Sri Lanka's top police chief, and former defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando were arrested and could be charged with "grave crimes against humanity," Attorney General Dappula de Livera said.

"Their negligence amounts to what is known under international law to be grave crimes against humanity," he said.

Jayasundara and Fernando testified before a parliamentary inquiry and blamed President Maithripala Sirisena for failing to follow protocol. Both were arrested at separate hospitals, where they'd been undergoing treatment.