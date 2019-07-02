The Panamanian-flagged 5,100-ton oil carrier KOTI is to remain detained in South Korea, but other ships are being released, South Korea said Tuesday. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- The South Korean government has decided to release ships seized for North Korea sanctions violations.

Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday it has received approval from the United Nations Security Council to release the Hong Kong-flagged Lighthouse Winmore and the South Korean P-Pioneer, Yonhap reported.

The Lighthouse Winmore and P-Pioneer were confiscated after the two ships were found to have been involved in illicit ship-to-ship fuel transfers, or transshipments, with North Korean vessels.

The owner of the Lighthouse Winmore, Taiwanese national Chen Shih-hsien, recently jumped to his death after Taiwanese authorities froze his assets and sentenced him to prison.

The Hong Kong-flagged ship was impounded on Nov. 24, 2017, and the P-Pioneer on Sept. 4, 2018, at two locations in Korea.

The ships were released on the grounds the owners pledge to no longer engage in illicit transshipments, Seoul said.

P-Pioneer, the South Korea-flagged ship, is to operate an automatic identification system at all times; AIS is an automatic tracking system that uses transponders on ships and is used by vessel traffic services.

Upon the request of the South Korean government, the P-Pioneer is to provide shipping records at all times, according to Yonhap.

South Korea has been lobbying for the release of the ships since May 23, when it sent a letter to the U.N.'s North Korea sanctions committee, requesting the ships be returned to their owners.

The release was permitted in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2397, that allows ships to be returned if appropriate measures are taken to prevent the recurrence of sanctions violations.

Two other ships, the Talent Ace and the Panamanian KOTI, are to remain detained, according to Yonhap.

Ships are being released at a time when Seoul is negotiating for other exemptions.

Newsis reported Tuesday the unification ministry is in talks to receive sanctions exemptions for a delivery of rice to North Korea.

Ships that deliver supplies to North Korea would be found in violation of U.S. North Korea sanctions; Seoul is trying to receive exemptions for ships involved in the planned delivery of 50,000 tons of rice, according to the report.