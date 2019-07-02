July 2 (UPI) -- The European Parliament opened its new session Tuesday with a bit of controversy as leaders find themselves in a stalemate on who should lead the alliance.

Positions that need to be filled include European Commission president, European Council president, high representative for foreign policy, European Parliament president and European Central Bank president.

The European Union met for 20 hours in Belgium Monday before suspending talks in a stalemate. The biggest controversy has been who would take over the European Commission president from Jean-Claude Juncker.

A compromise failed that would have appointed Dutch Labor leader Frans Timmermans to head the commission and Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva becoming president of the European Council.

It's become more difficult to reach a compromise after the most recent EU elections shook up the parties. Gender representation and geographic diversity are also priorities.

There was a show of defiance from British Conservatives as the session reconvened Tuesday. Several Brexit party members turned their backs on the European Parliament during the European anthem, a symbolic protest for Britons who want to leave the EU. The song was performed live by a quartet of saxophones and an opera singer.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani condemned the show of opposition.

"[It] is a question of respect; it doesn't mean that you necessarily share the views of the European Union," Tajani said. "If you listen to the anthem of another country you rise to your feet."

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are top contenders to lead the party and take over as prime minister this month. Britain is set to leave the EU this fall.

"We have two contenders telling us whatever happens, come hell or high water we are leaving on the 31 October," said Brexit Party member Nigel Farage, who called the protest a show of "cheerful defiance."

"I don't believe a word they say but I will give them this warning: if they don't deliver Brexit on that date they are toast and we will then see a turquoise takeover."