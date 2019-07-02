Anheuser-Bush's Asia business aims for $10B IPO in Hong Kong

Anheuser-Busch InBev could raise nearly $10 billion with its Hong Kong IPO. File Photo by Jean Shaw/UPI

July 2 (UPI) -- Anheuser-Bush's Asia-centric business is on track for a substantial public debut -- and could top Uber for the largest IPO of 2019.

AB InBev said it's selling 1.6 billion shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC for between $5 and $6, which could raise as much as $9.8 billion for its IPO on the Hong Kong market. The company is already the largest brewer in Asia by retail sales, representing a market value of $64 billion.

Analysts said the move will help AB InBev pursue acquisitions and to pay down debt.

AB InBev shares rose 1.7 percent Tuesday in Brussels and are up 38 percent on the year. The company has recently been buying local craft brands popular with younger adults.

The range value puts Budweiser Brewing at 28 to 34 times the consensus earnings for 2020, Bloomberg reported. The world's second largest brewer, Heineken, trades at 20 times the 2020 earnings.

Ride-share giant Uber made its public debut in May at $42 per share, becoming the largest IPO of 2019.