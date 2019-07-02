18 dead as Monsoon rains flood Mumbai

Officials inspect a SpiceJet aircraft after it overran a runway while landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, Tuesday. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

Rescue workers and locals stand near a damaged structure after a wall collapsed at the Pimpri Wada Malad East in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- At least 18 people have died in India's financial capital of Mumbai Tuesday as heavy Monsoon rains beat down upon the city, bringing it to a standstill.

Since Sunday night, Mumbai has received 540 millimeters of rain, the highest amount in a decade, forcing Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, to declare Tuesday a holiday in Mumbai and neighboring districts to encourage people to stay indoors.

"We need to remain alert for the next two days," he said via Twitter.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said the city is likely to receive an additional 200 millimeters by Friday. On average, Mumbai receives 550 millimeters for the entire month of June.

Thirteen people were killed and up to 40 were injured after a retaining wall collapsed on a group of shanty houses in Pimpri Wada Malad East at around 2 a.m., the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incident," Fadnavis said, who visited the injured at a local hospital.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade was at the scene of the collapse conducting rescue operations after a 10-year-old girl was discovered in the rubble when she called out for a drink of water, India's NDTV reported.

The workers were unable to use a crane to excavate the area so they were using hand tools in an attempt to create a path for the girl to escape.

Two other walls have collapsed in the city, resulting in at least three casualties, authorities said.

A 3-year-old boy and three other people were killed when the wall of a school crashed down on nearby houses in the Kalyan area. Local residents, police and the fire brigade were able to rescue four people trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, 1,000 people were evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, due to the Mithi river overflowing, the municipal corporation said.

At the Mumbai airport, its main runway was closed following a SpiceJet plane coming in from Jaipur in the rain skidded off the runway, Maharashtra's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations said via Twitter.

Though still operating, many flights had either been canceled or diverted to other cities due to the skidding of the SpiceJet plane and the weather.

"Our team is trying their best to bring the main runway back in operation and this may take up to 48 hours," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said.

Central Railway has also announced the termination or suspension of numerous train services.

The Indian Navy has been deployed to provide relief and help stranded citizens of the Kurla area, it said on Twitter said.