South Korea responds to Japan's retaliatory restrictions against chipmakers

July 1 (UPI) -- Japan's retaliatory restrictions against technology exports to South Korea are being met with a strong response in Seoul.

The Japanese government said Monday it would tighten export regulations because Seoul has supported compensation for Korean forced laborers recruited during World War II.

Japan had said the move and other disputes had caused "significant damage to the relationship of mutual trust" between the two countries, according to Kyodo News.

South Korea said Monday it would respond with macroeconomic measures that include strengthening the competitiveness of industries that would allow Korea to develop import substitutes, News 1 reported.

Seoul also said imports would be diversified in order to potentially replace Japanese parts and components that are being restricted.

Japan's trade ministry had said individual applications will be needed for permission to export to South Korea three materials: fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and resists. The products are used to make semiconductors, flat-screen TVs and smartphones, some of South Korea's top exports.

Cheong Seong-il, South Korea's vice minister of trade, said the government is working on solutions in response to the Japanese decision.

South Korea's "trade ministry has been maintaining close channels of consultation with the [domestic] semiconductor and display industries. We are preparing countermeasures through public-private cooperation to minimize adverse effects on the industry."

Seoul's foreign ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to South Korea on Monday to express "serious concern and regret" over the trade retaliation, Yonhap reported Monday.

Cho Sei-young, first vice foreign minister, told Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine the Japanese policy to restrict exports goes against the spirit of a declaration adopted at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The declaration says member states would strive to build a free, fair, nondiscriminatory and transparent trade and investment environment that supports market openness.

Other South Korean officials said Japan was in violation of international law.