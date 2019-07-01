Russia calls on United States to exchange jailed pilot for detained U.S. citizens

Russia called on the United States to release jailed pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for Americans imprisoned in Russia prior to receiving a verdict in the spy case involving American Paul Whelan. Photo courtesy Whelan family/EPA

July 1 (UPI) -- Russia proposed Monday that the United States grant the release of a jailed Russian pilot in exchange for U.S. citizens detained in Russia.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States for a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, could be exchanged for "an American or Americans" who are currently imprisoned in Russia.

Ryabkov also called for such a deal to be completed before a verdict is reached in the case of U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, who was arrested on spy charges in December.

"We would like to call on the U.S. to resolve the situation on a reasonable, well-balanced basis, not even waiting for a verdict on Mr. Whelan," Ryabkov told Russian news agency TASS.

Whelan faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges after he was arrested for carrying a flash drive containing classified Russian information.

Andrea Kalan, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, said the Russian government denied a request to allow Whelan to receive an outside medical exam, as his health has been declining.

"Paul Whelan gets basic medical care at Lefortovo but needs more than the prison can provide," she said.