A protester stands on a makeshift barricade on a blocked road next to the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China on Monday. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Anti-extradition protesters clashed with police Monday in downtown Hong Kong on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

Police said in a statement that 13 officers were injured when lines of protesters charged their blockade and hurled objects containing an "unknown liquid" at them.

"Police officers at the scene were injured and among them, some experienced difficulty in breathing and had swollen and itchy skin," the police said.

Meanwhile, riot police discharged pepper spray at protesters on Fenwick Pier Street, resulting in at least one person being hospitalized, the Hong Kong Free Press reported

The demonstrations broke out before dawn with hundreds of masked protesters, clad in black and donning hard hats, occupying major thoroughfares Lung Wo Road, Time Mei Avenue and Harcourt Road and cutting them off from traffic with the use of metal barricades and garbage cans.

Police accused the protesters of stealing the poles and guardrails from nearby construction sites and prying bricks from nearby roads.

"Police strongly condemn these illegal acts and warn protestors not to throw bricks or charge police cordon lines," the police said in a statement. "Police appeal to protesters not to resort to violence, stop blocking roads and leave the scene as soon as possible."

Riot police had closed off roads the night before and stationed a perimeter around the financial district where the legislature building is located.

The protests come as the flag-raising ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary since rule of the island was returned to China was held for the first time inside the Convention and Exhibition Center where Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government's style of public engagement must change.

"We also need to reform the way we listen to public views," she said during her speech without mentioning the protests. "Such work should be carried out without delay and will start from me."

It was her first public appearance since June 18 when she apologized to the public over the controversy surrounding an extradition bill that has rocked the island of 7 million people.

Protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June over a bill that would see some fugitives from China sent to the mainland to face Beijing-controlled courts.

The island functions under a "one country, two nation" system that affords it certain freedoms separate from mainland China and opponents to the bill see it as a whittling away of the island's independence.

The bill has since been indefinitely shelved but not retracted as protesters have demanded.

The protests have evolved to include opposition against alleged police brutality.

Protesters have said large-scale demonstrations will continue until the bill is rescinded, an investigation into police conducted into the June 12 protest during which dozens of people were injured is conducted and all charges against protesters are dropped.