Palestinian protests turn violent after Israeli police kill a man

A Palestinian protester returns Israeli tear-gas with his sling during the clashes near the border of Israel and Gaza Strip. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 people were injured and at least 30 others arrested in East Jerusalem as Israeli police fought with protesters angry over the killing of a Palestinian man.

Rioters threw rocks and launched fireworks at the police, who retaliated with stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets. The protests focused on the Issawiyeh neighborhood.

The incident started Thursday when Mohammed Obeid, 20, was shot by police, who claimed he had thrown fireworks and rocks at them at "extremely close range," Israeli Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Obeid is a former political prisoner.

Palestinians claim they were having a peaceful rally against police brutality in East Jerusalem when police attacked. The family is demanding an autopsy and the return of his body.

In all, 95 people were wounded.