President Donald Trump signs an executive order for additional sanctions against Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Iran has surpassed the limit of enriched uranium it's allowed to stockpile under the 2015 nuclear deal, which is still in effect with a handful of countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the country has more than 661 pounds of uranium, the limit allowed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Tehran warned European leaders that it would breach the terms of the agreement if they didn't find a way to circumvent U.S. sanctions and reopen trade, including the export of Iranian crude oil.

"We told the Europeans that if more practical, mature and complete measures were taken, Iran's reduction [to its] commitments could be reversed. Otherwise, we will continue," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

Enriched uranium is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons but it also has legitimate uses at nuclear power plants. U.N. nuclear inspectors are verifying the amount of uranium Iran possesses.

International Atomic Energy Agency officials said they have inspectors on the ground who will report to headquarters after verifying the uranium supply.

Iran could face greater sanctions for violating the agreement.

Also on Monday, Zarif said Tehran won't back down or give in to the United States, warning it will only work with countries that speak in reverence and respect.

Speaking at the National Day of Industry and Mines in Tehran, Zariff said the United States continues to threaten Iran because of continued defeats in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. He said after using every possible means, the United States attacked the Iranian economy with sanctions, including on its crude oil exports.

"We will never succumb to international pressure, and together with the people of the world, we will force them to only treat Iran with respect and never threaten an Iranian," Zarif said.

The diplomat also said the United States called four U.N. Security Council meetings last year in an attempt to form a consensus against Iran.

"The U.S. would do anything to find allies against Iran," Zarif said. "That is why they resorted to economy as the last trick in their disposal."

The Obama-era nuclear deal, he said, made Iran a stronger, more influential power in the Middle East.

"The Americans arrived at the conclusion that, with the [deal], the Islamic Republic had broken free from the shackles that tied its hands and was increasing its regional power and presence," Zarif said.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that any attack against the United States would be met with "great and overwhelming force" and in some areas "obliteration."

Zarif also tagged Trump in a tweet that warned "misconceptions endanger peace" and U.S. sanctions amount to "war."