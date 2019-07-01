Hurricane Barbara forms well off coast of Mexico

Hurricane Barbara is expected to increase to a major hurricane Tuesday morning and decrease back to a tropical storm by Saturday morning. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

July 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Barbara formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean and meteorologists expect it to strengthen into a major storm as it tracks in the general direction of Hawaii.

In its 2 p.m. PDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was moving west at 16 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 970 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. No weather watches or warnings were in place.

The NHC expects Barbara to head west before making a gradual turn to the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed. The storm is predicted to become a major hurricane -- Category 3 or higher -- Tuesday morning before weakening Friday.

By Saturday morning, the storm will decrease in power to a tropical storm, well east of Hawaii.