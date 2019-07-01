President Donald Trump signs an executive order for additional sanctions against Iran, in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday Tehran won't back down or give in to the United States, warning it will only work with countries that speak in reverence and respect.

Speaking at the National Day of Industry and Mines in Tehran, Zariff said the United States continues to threaten Iran because of continued defeats in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. He said after using every possible means, the United States attacked the Iranian economy with sanctions, including on its crude oil exports.

"We will never succumb to international pressure, and together with the people of the world, we will force them to only treat Iran with respect and never threaten an Iranian," Zarif said.

The diplomat also said the United States called four U.N. Security Council meetings last year in an attempt to form a consensus against Iran.

"The U.S. would do anything to find allies against Iran," Zarif said. "That is why they resorted to economy as the last trick in their disposal."

The Obama-era nuclear deal, he said, made Iran a stronger, more influential power in the Middle East.

"The Americans arrived at the conclusion that, with the [deal], the Islamic Republic had broken free from the shackles that tied its hands and was increasing its regional power and presence," Zarif said.

Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted that any attack against the United States would be met with "great and overwhelming force" and in some areas "obliteration."

Zarif also tagged Trump in a tweet that warned "misconceptions endanger peace" and U.S. sanctions amount to "war."