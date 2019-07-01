Body of suspected stowaway falls from plane into London garden

July 1 (UPI) -- The body of a suspected stowaway on a Kenya Airways flight was found in a London garden on Monday.

Metropolitan Police said they were called to a home in the southwest district of Clapham after the body of a person officers believe to be a man was found.

"Officers are working to establish the identity of a man believed to have fallen from the landing gear compartment of an airplane," police said.

The person is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi.

A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment of the plane once it landed at the airport.

"It is unfortunate that a person has lost his life by stowing aboard one of our aircraft and we express our condolences," the Kenya Airways said.

The airline added it is working with authorities in both Nairobi and London to investigate the case.