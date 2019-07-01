4 killed in Israeli airstrike on Syria

July 1 (UPI) -- Four people including a baby were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian cities of Homs and Damascus, according to state media.

Israeli warplanes launched attacks against military targets in the two cities after midnight Monday from Lebanese airspace and were confronted by the Syrian Air Defense Force, Syria's state-run SANA reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the warplanes hit numerous Syrian, Hezbollah and Iranian military targets.

At least 10 targets were hit in Damascus while a scientific research center and a military airbase were attacked in Homs, the Syrian watchdog organization said.

The four casualties were killed in the countryside of Damascus. Twenty-one people were also injured and taken to the hospital, SANA reported.

Israel has repeatedly carried out attacks in Syria against Hezbollah and Iran, stressing that it will continue to do so if deemed necessary, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel has not commented on the attack but has previously said both Hezbollah and Iran pose a threat to the country.

The attack comes weeks after the Syrian military intercepted an Israeli attack on the hill-top town of Tal al-Hara on June 11, SANA reported.