Trump confirms that he will meet Kim Jong Un at DMZ

President Donald J. Trump is greeted by Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, on February 27, 2019, at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 30 (UPI) -- President Trump confirmed Sunday afternoon that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the DMZ will be taking place.

"I put out the word, and he got back," said Trump. "He wanted to do it from the beginning and so did I."

Trump said he and Kim will "just shake hands and say hello."

Anticipation of the meeting had been growing since Saturday morning, when Trump tweeted out an offer an invitation to the North Korean leader at the DMZ.

The announcement was made at a press conference following Trump's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump will be flying up to the DMZ, about 30 miles from Seoul, by helicopter.

The meeting will take place in Panmunjom, the "truce village" that straddles the border, where Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un met and shook hands at their historic summit in April last year.

Trump said yesterday that he would be willing to step across the border into North Korea if he met with Kim at the DMZ.

"I would feel very comfortable doing that," Trump said. "I would have no problem."