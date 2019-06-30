Pregnant woman stabbed to death in London; baby in critical condition

June 30 (UPI) -- A pregnant woman was stabbed to death in London but her baby was delivered and is in critical condition.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was identified as the victim Sunday and two men were arrested hours after the incident Saturday at a residence at Thornton Heath, south London,, CNN reported.

Fauvrelle, who was approximately eight months' pregnant, sustained stab wounds in the attack and went into cardiac arrest, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

She died inside a property at Thornton Heath, south London, at about 3:30 a.m.

Her baby was delivered at the scene by paramedics and is in a hospital in a critical condition. The gender of the child has not been revealed.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 14, Fauvrelle had shared an ultrasound photograph with the caption: "Happy Valentine's sweet pea ... we can't wait to meet you."

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, the Metropolitan Police said. Another man, 37, also was arrested but was released under investigation.

"At the forefront of our inquiries is understanding what exactly has led to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said, according to the BBC.

On Twitter, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face.

In Britain, police have recorded 40,577 offenses involving a knife or sharp instrument last year -- 10,000 more than in 2011.