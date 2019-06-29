Wall collapses in India, killing at least 17, injuring 3

Members of the Indian National Disaster Response Force team works at the site of a wall collapse in Pune, India, Friday. Photo by EPA

June 29 (UPI) -- In heavy rain, a portion of a residential complex wall in India collapsed on shanties, killing at least 17 people, police said Saturday.

The compound wall collapsed Friday night in the Kondhawa area of Pune city, an official said.

The shanties were for workers at a construction site nearby, police said.

Police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force rescued three injured who have been admitted at a nearby hospital.

The death toll rose to at least 17 after initial reports of at least 15 killed, including two children.

While Pune has been experiencing heavy rainfall, police commissioner K Venkatesham suggested that the wall may have been brought down intentionally.

Pune Police are conducting an investigation into the reason for the collapse, Venkatesham said.

'Whoever is responsible, firm action will be taken against them," he added.

With a population of around 3 million, Pune is the second-largest city in the western state of Maharashtra, India.