Pedestrians walk along the promenade Thursday at La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Spain. The European heatwave set a new record in France Friday. Photo by Javier Etxezarreta/EPA-EFE

June 28 (UPI) -- An extreme heatwave that is suspected of killing several people in Europe this week set an all-time high in France on Friday.

Relief is on the horizon but not before the heat strengthens its grip across Europe this weekend.

The highest temperature ever measured across France in the entirety of record keeping was set on Friday afternoon. Temperatures 114.6 degrees at Gallargues-le-Montueux in southeastern France, exceeding the nation's previous all-time record high of 111.4 degrees in 2003.

In neighboring Spain, officials suspect heatstroke caused a 17-year-old in Córdoba and a 80-year-old man in Vallodolid to die in recent days.

Officials are also investigating whether the heat took a deadly turn in Italy, after the body of a 72-year-old homeless man was found near a train station in Milan on Thursday morning, according to BBC News. Temperatures have been soaring into the 90s daily since Monday.

The extreme heatwave continues to be one for the record books across Europe with daily, June and all-time temperatures records broken.

Earlier this week, all-time June record highs were set in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

While cooler air brought much-needed relief to central Europe late this week, the heat holding firm across Spain and France will surge back to the north in the final days of June. Paris experienced its hottest day so far this year on Wednesday, when temperatures rose to 94 degrees. Temperatures will once again challenge that mark on Saturday.