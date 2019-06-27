Venezuela: Colombia, Chile behind failed Maduro assassination plot

June 27 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro says former soldiers and police plotted to assassinate him, his wife and another high-ranking official in a failed coup attempt.

Maduro, who is not recognized by many nations as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela, said the plot was foiled.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez did not go into detail about the assassination attempt, but did implicate Colombia and Chile. The plot included Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and pro-governmental constituent assembly President Diosdado Cabello, Venezuelan officials said.

Rodriguez also said the plotters planned to release former Gen. Raul Isaias Baduel from prison and declare him president.

Maduro said the attack came from a "power-obsessed minority planning violence and war."

On Wednesday, Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States as the interim president of Venezuela, accused Maduro's forces of trying to kidnap part of his team. An armed group on motorcycles wearing civilian clothes stopped Guaido's team on their way to meetings. They were threatened with arrest and were told they would be taken to the military secret service headquarters. Guaido intervened and they were released.

Guaido has been trying to overthrow Maduro since January. Maduro said he's behind many of the coup attempts with the backing of the United States.