Suspected terrorist arrested in connection with 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130

Authorities arrested a man believed to have helped plan the 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people, including several at the Bataclan concert venue. Photo by Benoit Tessier/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- A terrorist suspected of helping plot attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015 was arrested in Germany, police said Thursday.

The 39-year-old Bosnian man, identified as Adis A, was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant by Belgian authorities. He could be extradited and face charges for "abetting a terrorist organization in connection with the terror attacks" in Paris. On Nov. 13, 2015, gunmen attacked several sites in Paris, including the Bataclan concert hall. The attacks killed 130 people. Another survivor of the shooting committed suicide in 2017, adding him to the list of victims.

No weapons were found on the suspect.

He was arrested by special forces of the Federal Criminal Police Office.

"Investigations are continuing against him and the other two Bosnian nationals," German authorities said in a statement.