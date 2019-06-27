Police: U.S. woman killed by sharks while snorkeling in Bahamas

June 26 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old woman from California was killed Wednesday after she was attacked by sharks while snorkeling in the Bahamas, local police said.

Jordan Lindsay, of Torrance, was snorkeling with her family off Rose Island when she was attacked by three sharks, which bit her in the legs, buttocks and severed her right arm, police said.

She was pronounced dead shortly after being transferred to a local hospital in New Providence, the Bahamas Press reported.

"The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the government and the people of the Bahamas, expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday's shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence," the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said in a statement.

"We can confirm a U.S. citizen in the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries following a shark attack on June 26," the State Department told ABC News in a statement.

Following the attack, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources issued a safety advisory to the public.