Members of the procession enter Notre Dame Cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Members of the procession enter Notre Dame Cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Members of the procession enter Notre Dame Cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa
Members of the procession enter Notre Dame Cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa
Members of the procession enter Notre Dame Cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Monsignor Borys Gudziak, Apostolic Exarch in France, arrives at Notre Dame Cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Monsignor Patrick Jacquin, rector and archpriest at Notre Dame, arrives at the cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Members of the procession await the start of the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the construction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
A member of the procession awaits the start of the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the construction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Members of the procession await the start of the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the construction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Monsignor Andre Vingt-Trois, Archbishop of Paris, arrives at Notre Dame Cathedral during the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the cathedral's construction in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
Members of the procession await the start of the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the construction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo
A member of the procession awaits the start of the opening ceremony of the jubilee marking 850 years since the construction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 12, 2012. The year-long commemoration will include the delivery of nine new bells to the cathedral as well as 25 concerts reflecting various musical styles that have been performed there over the centuries. UPI/ David Silpa | License Photo