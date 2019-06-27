Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe

June 27 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. will cut some 12,000 jobs in Europe as part of a restructuring plan to sell six of its plants there, the automaker announced Thursday.

With a global workforce of just under 200,000 employees, that's about a 6 percent reduction in employees. About 53,000 people work for the company in Europe.

The job cuts are the result of Ford's plan to close or sell six of its 24 European plants, including locations in South Wales, France, Russia and Slovakia. Shift reductions also are planned at assembly plants in Germany and Spain.

"Separating employees and closing plants are the hardest decisions we make, and in recognition of the effect on families and communities, we are providing support to ease the impact," said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe.

"We are grateful for the ongoing consultations with our works councils, trade unions and elected representatives."

In January, Ford revealed its plans to cut thousands of jobs in Europe with hope of improving profitability amid the uncertainty surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union.

Ford has carried out some job cuts in its home country, too. In May, the company said it planned to lay off 7,000 white-collar workers, mostly in the Detroit area.