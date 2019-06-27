2 killed, 22 injured in plane crash at Russian airport

June 27 (UPI) -- A Russian passenger plane attempting to make an emergency landing missed the runway and crashed into a building, killing two crew members, authorities said.

The Angara Airlines' AN-32 aircraft, with 42 passengers and four crew on board, was preparing to land at around 10 a.m. Thursday at Nizhneangarsk Airport when one of its engines failed, Russia's state-run TASS reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that on landing the plane "turned around and crashed into a sewage treatment plant. The plane caught fire."

Twenty-two people were injured, including seven people who were hospitalized while 14 others received medical assistance at the crash site, medical services said.

The East Siberian Investigation Department said it has opened a criminal investigation into the crash on the grounds that air traffic safety and operations rules may have been violated.