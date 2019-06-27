10th American tourist dies while traveling in Dominican Republic

June 27 (UPI) -- A 10th American died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, the man's father said on Wednesday.

Khalid Adkins of Denver died on Tuesday after boarding a plane back to the United States from a trip to the Dominican Republic. He became ill shortly after arriving at his hotel last week.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in the Dominican Republic on June 25," a U.S. State Department representative told Denver7. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide."

Adkins was traveling to the Dominican Republic with his daughter last week when he became ill and his leg began to swell, his sister-in-law, Marla Strick, said.

Prior to boarding his flight back to the United States on Sunday, Strick said Adkins was injected with an unknown medication at a Dominican hospital to allow him to fly back home.

While on the plane, Adkins began dripping with sweat and vomited in the plane's bathroom, before being forced to disembark.

"They transferred him to Santo Domingo and said that his breathing is really bad and that his kidneys were failing," said Strick.

He was pronounced dead at a Santo Domingo hospital two days later.