A 40-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Park, suddenly turned his car toward the embassy gate and rammed into it. Some 20 cans of butane gas were found in the car. Photo by Yonhap

Police officers examine a passenger car in front of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul after it crashed into the embassy's front gate. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, June 26 (UPI) -- A South Korean man was arrested for crashing his sedan into the front gate of the U.S. Embassy in central Seoul, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Officials at the Jongno Police Station said the 40-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Park, suddenly turned his car toward the embassy gate and rammed into it Tuesday. Some 20 cans of butane gas were found in the car.

Investigators are trying to find out about his motive for the crash. They plan to seek a warrant on Wednesday to formally detain him.