Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash will be extradited to the United States where he will face bribery charges. Photo by Inna Sikolovskaya/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- The Austrian Supreme Court will allow billionaire businessman Dmytro Firtash to be extradited to the United States, where he will face bribery charges and could be sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Ukranian oligarch is accused of paying $18.5 million to Indian officials for mining titanium ore and then selling it to the United States. He was arrested in Vienna in 2014 but later released from custody after posting a record bond amount.

If found guilty, all Firtash's property would be seized.

Firtash has denied any wrongdoing, including U.S. accusations that he formed an organized crime group. He said the case is politically motivated. In 2015, a Vienna Regional Court denied the U.S. request for extradition. The court ruled Tuesday that Firtash, 54, would be extradited.

Firtash, one of Ukranin's wealthiest men, is a former business partner of President Donald Trump's former ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. He made his fortune in the natural gas industry in Ukraine.