Several from U.S. cruise ship hurt in Bahamas bus crash

June 25 (UPI) -- Officials said multiple people were flown to a Miami-area hospital with serious injuries late Monday -- cruise ship passengers who were on a tour bus excursion that crashed in the Bahamas.

More than two dozen people were hurt, a few of them seriously. At least three were flown to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on a military C-130 aircraft. Officials said those injuries were too severe to be treated in the Bahamas.

"Injuries [ranged] from fractures of the arms and legs to internal injuries and possible paralysis," Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue said.

Most of the injuries were minor.

Officials said the bus crashed earlier Monday in Rock Sound in the Bahamas with 32 passengers aboard. Their cruise ship, the Carnival Ecstasy, left Florida on Saturday for a five-day cruise.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. In response, Carnival canceled all other excursions.