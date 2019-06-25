Iran: New U.S. sanctions 'idiotic,' block 'path of diplomacy'

President Donald Trump signs an authorization Monday for new sanctions against Iran, in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Iran lashed out Tuesday at new sanctions imposed by the United States that punish Tehran for shooting down a U.S. unmanned military drone over the Strait of Hormuz last week.

President Donald Trump Monday signed the order blocking the U.S. financial sector from business with numerous members of the Iranian military and political leadership, as well as penalizing banking entities that do business with them.

The move heightened tensions that have been building since Trump walked away from the Obama-era nuclear deal last year.

"Imposing futile sanctions on Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei] and the commander of the country's diplomacy means the permanent closure of the path of diplomacy with the desperate U.S. government," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday.

"Trump's administration is destroying all the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a television address called the new U.S. sanctions "outrageous and idiotic," and said they symbolize a U.S. failure to isolate Iran.

"You, yourself, refused to negotiate, disrupted [talks], reneged on your promises, annulled your own signature and told the world that you have no credulity and 'not to trust us,'" Rouhani said.

"We are not afraid of the U.S., but we've been exercising strategic patience."

The United States has blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East in recent weeks, the latest on June 13 when two tankers were hit with mines in the Gulf of Oman. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said surveillance video shows Iranian military members removing one mine that did not explode.