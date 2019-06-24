Searchers recover 7 of 8 bodies missing in Himalayas

June 24 (UPI) -- Himalayan search teams have recovered all but one of eight climbers who went missing last month because of a possible avalanche, officials said.

Vijay Jogdande, an administrator from the Indian state of Uttarakhand, said an Indo-Tibetan Border Police team found the seven bodies Sunday at an altitude of about 19,000 feet.

Jogdande said it would take search teams three days to return the bodies, which have yet to be identified, to base camp. Authorities said they will continue to search for the last missing person.

The climbers went missing last month after climbing Nanda Devi, India's second-tallest mountain at 25,643 feet. The group, led by British mountain guide Martin Moran started their journey May 13 and were scheduled to return to base camp May 26, but didn't.

A search revealed that an avalanche may have occurred in the area they were traveling, but harsh weather slowed rescue and recovery efforts.

Members of Moran's group included Britons John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and Richard Payne; Americans Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel; Ruth McCance and Indian guide Chetan Pandey.